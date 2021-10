WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre fire crews handed out free batteries at the farmer’s market on Public Square this morning.





Fire officials stressed the importance to change smoke detector batteries at least every six months.

They also say it’s also important to test your smoke detector each month. As we approach colder months and more homes will have their heat on the importance for working smoke detectors increases.