PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire ripped through a local auto shop earlier Tuesday, giving fire crews several dangerous obstacles to overcome and shutting down a popular roadway.

On North River Street, a garage is now in ruins. Crews worked on the fire for hours but told 28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci the fire wasn’t the most dangerous part of their battle.

North River Street in Plains Township was shut down for hours on Tuesday as a heavy fire tore through a local auto repair shop, leaving a trail of smoke and the garage in ruins.

“It looks like a total loss, the building’s going to have to be torn down. We had two walls, the roof came in and two walls came down also,” Plains Township Fire Department Chief Mark Ritsick explained.

Fire departments from Plains Township and Kingston were on scene, fighting the fire from the outside to keep it contained to one area and away from the dozens of cars on the shop’s lot.

“It gets in the walls and we really have to soak it so it doesn’t rekindle,” Chief Ritsick said.

Although the fire was the main battle here on River Street, there were other dangerous obstacles that the firefighters had to face.

“One of the biggest obstacles, being a garage, there’s a lot of materials inside, gasoline and oil containers so there were a lot of explosions inside. There was a car up on a lift and obviously, the tires blow out, so there was a lot of explosions happening,” Chief Ritsick added.

The multiple explosions inside the building were just one of many hurdles, Chief Ritsick said his team saw problems upon arrival.

“When we first pulled up, we had live wires coming down until we were able to get the power shut off. It was a hazard,” Chief Ritsick stated.

And although no one on the crew was hurt, there was no avoiding the cold and wet conditions.

“There’s really no way to stay dry or warm, so we just have to deal with it. We have our equipment we wear and we just have to deal with the elements,” said Chief Ritsick.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time, but 28/22 news will keep you updated with any updates.