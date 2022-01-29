Fire crews battle apartment complex fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a three-story apartment building fire in Scranton.

According to crews on the scene, fire departments responded to a two-alarm house fire at City’s Hill Section in Scranton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Eyewitness News members on the scene say firefighters have the fire maintained inside the structure with no flames spreading to other areas. Crews have the fire under control with a few hot spots picking up flames due to the cold weather.

Crews tell us the structure was occupied with five people including a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. This is an ongoing incident we will update you with the latest as it is released.