Crews battle flames at house fire in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews spent Wednesday afternoon at the scene of a house fire in Nanticoke.





A call for the fire came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. Eyewitness News was there as firefighters battled flames for two hours after the initial response in the 300 block of East Church Street.

Officials say the wall design of the house is creating problems for putting the fire out. It is unclear what caused the fire at this time or if anyone was injured.

This a developing store we will update with the latest as it is released.