WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parts of Carbon County could be without fire protection soon if a contract negotiation is not settled.

28/22 News Reporter Jason Livecchi spoke with concerned Packer Township residents about what this would mean for them.

“I don’t know a real lot what’s going on, but they need to get this figured out and we need fire protection,” said Packer Township resident Josh Halecky.

There is a contract dispute between the citizens, Fire Company Number One in Weatherly, and nearby Packer Township.

“Weatherly has been the primary fire provider for Packer township since more or less since the area has been developed,” said Weatherly Fire Department Chief Tom Breznitsky.

Traditionally this weatherly fire company has covered the neighboring Packer township which is only a few miles down the road if they’re needed.

“Weatherley borough has always looked at Packer Township as a section of Weatherly even though it’s completely their own government but we share a zip code a phone number a school district, even fire services,” Chief Breznitsky continued.

The Weatherly Fire Company has been offering Packer Township a three-year contract for fire coverage to Packer Township for decades.

However, this year, Weatherly offered a 10-year contract for fire coverage to Packer Township. Some believe that’s causing delays in ironing out a deal for the two municipalities.

“Well, thankfully we don’t really need the coverage that much, but as I said before I’m very thankful that they’re there. I hope the contract gets settled,” said Howard Freed of Packer Township.

The contract ended on January 1, but Weatherly will keep responding to the Township of Packer for emergencies throughout the negotiations.

Still, many 28/22 News spoke to say they want things to get back to normal.

“When it all comes down to it, the citizen’s fire company is still responding to Packer Township. We are hopeful that everything is resolved between the two municipalities in a short amount of time,” Chief Breznitsky added.

28/22 News reached out to Packer Township Supervisors, but they did not wish to comment at this time.