THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraiser in Lackawanna County put everyone in the big game mood with some BBQ chicken.

Throop Hose Company #1 sold all 700 of their chicken dinners for the big game.

For $12, patrons drove up for a meal box containing some BBQ chicken, two sides, a roll, and some dessert.

Organizers say the proceeds all will go to the fire company to help cover equipment expenses.

“It helps benefit us, brings the community in great support from the community they come in and buy our dinner and pleased with them obviously for the amount that’s going out, it is what is we are doing good,” said Dave Benson, President of Throop Fire Company.

Although the fundraiser was supposed to last three hours, the fire company sold all their chicken dinners in just 15 minutes.