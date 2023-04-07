HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many Christians abstain from meat on Good Friday, so a local fire company is offering an alternative for dinner.

The Hughestown Hose Company hosted its annual Good Friday fish dinner in Luzerne County on Friday.

Every Friday during the Lenten season, Hughestown Hose Company sold clam chowder and trays of pizza. With the Lenten season coming to an end, they are carrying on the tradition of their Good Friday fish fry, with battered dipped cod, fresh homemade French fries, and tartar sauce on the menu.

“Our deputy chief is a professional chef and he has some homemade recipes that we use here today and that really helps gives us our own authentic spin on our offerings,” said Brandon Collins, chief of EMS operations and public information officer.

Expectations were high for community turnout and two and half hours into the event about 250 dinners were already sold. Roughly 24 volunteer members and social members of the Hose Company helped prepare the event.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook today. I have been trying to give people some directions. Hughestown is not necessarily the biggest the city, not a lot of people know where it is. But we have people from all over the northeastern part of that that came out for the event,” described Collins.

People were able to dine in or take out at $13 a dinner. One community member has been coming out for years.

“This fish fry is probably a staple here in Hughestown. It’s delicious and we have been coming every year now for the past 10 years,” stated Lois Fisher of Pittston Township.