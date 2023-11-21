NORTHUMBERLAND, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were dispatched to battle a blaze that ignited in two homes Monday night.

According to Northumberland Fire Chief Steve Swineford, crews were met with heavy smoke battling a fire that broke out at 174 Hanover Street around 7:18 p.m. Monday and quickly extended into 168 Hanover Street.

Chief Swineford says both residents of 174 and 168 were home at the time of the fire and made it out safely, although one resident was transported to an area medical center later due to a panic attack and was later released.

Crews say one dog was rescued from the fire, but one cat did not make it out of the flames. Chief Swineford stated the home located at 174 is a total loss and 168 will most likely be as well.

Fire crews from Northumberland, Sunbury, Point Township, Shamokin Dam, Selinsgrove, Winfield, Montour County, and Upper Augusta all responded to the scene.

A PSP Fire Marshall has ruled the fire accidental but has not elaborated further as to what ignited the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help one of the families involved in the fire.