Fire claims life of Buffalo Township man

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man injured last month in a Union County fire has died.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Wilbur Gower of Buffalo Township, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The coroner said Gower died from complications after being burned in a fire on February 21. It happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Stein Lane in Buffalo Township.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police
Department, according to a media release.

