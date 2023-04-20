WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second-alarm house fire chased two people from their home and momentarily trapped a firefighter in Luzerne County Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to flames that broke out around 5:30 p.m. in a White Haven home along Buffalo Street across from the street from the Freeland Fire Department.

Those who were home at the time made it out safely.

A firefighter was momentarily trapped in the house but was quickly freed and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital with no reported injuries, according to the Freeland Fire Department.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement and was electrical in nature.