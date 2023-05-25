BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire burned through a home in Columbia County Thursday.

A fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of West 8th Street in Berwick Thursday afternoon.

According to the homeowner, she was returning home when she noticed smoke filling the streets before she realized it was her home that was on fire.

The homeowner tells Eyewitness News that no one was home during the fire however, there are four dogs in the home that have not yet been accounted for.

There is no word yet on what may have sparked the fire.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.