HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were busy tackling a fire at a local recycling center Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Crews were called around 3 a.m. to GFL Environmental Recycling in Hanover Township.

The fire started at the center on Breaker Road while no one was on duty.

Besides using a ladder truck and other firefighting tools, heavy equipment could be seen taking apart some of the building’s panels to get to some of the flames.

A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate.