STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out at a Monroe County school Tuesday morning.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department was called to Stroudsburg High School.

Smoke could be seen on the second floor where a fire was contained to a heating unit.

The building was ventilated, then inspected, and checked for gas and smoke.

There were no students present because of the weather, and the building only suffered minor damage.