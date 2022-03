OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled a fire at a garage unit Tuesday morning in Olyphant.

The fire was reported around 9:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Lackawanna Avenue.





Crews tell Eyewitness News the fire broke out in a garage unit and was controlled quickly. The rest of the building was not impacted by the fire.

The state police fire marshal condemns the fire as an accident. However, the incident is under investigation.