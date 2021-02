KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire broke out at a home on Penn Street in Kingston Thursday morning.

Neighbors say they saw the fire department before they saw any smoke.

Edwardsville and Kingston firefighters responded and UGI has turned off power to the house. No word on injuries or people displaced has been received yet.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.