Fire breaks out at Triboro Community Church and Academy in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire has broken out at a church in Lackawanna County.

The fire started around 1:00 p.m. at Triboro Community Church and Christian Academy in the 100 block of South Main Street in Old Forge.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the roof of the building where Pastor Keith Weber says crews were doing patchwork.

The Old Forge Chief of Police tells Eyewitness News that all 80 students, ranging from preschool through 12th grade, managed to evacuate the building unharmed.

South Main Street near the scene of the fire is closed down at this hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.