WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out in the Sherman Hill Apartment Complex in Wilkes-Barre around 10:00 a.m on Tuesday.





The fire was reported to have started in building 324. Wilkes-Barre City responded to the fire and Kingston was called to assist.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you as more information is made available.