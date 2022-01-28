Fire breaks out at resort in the Poconos

GREENTOWN, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on scene late Thursday night into early Friday morning for a fire that broke out at a resort in the Poconos.

Crews responded around 11 last night to Paupack Hills Golf & Country Club in Pike County.

Firefighters from Wayne, Lackawanna, and Upstate New York were called into battle the two-alarm blaze.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the “On the Green Bar & Grille” was left heavily damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

