ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): An early-morning fire broke out at a Luzerne County business Tuesday.

Crews responded to the former Bentley’s Restaurant on Route 309 in Ashley just before 6:00am. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the business that’s currently a BYOB club.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area this morning.