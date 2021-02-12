Fire breaks out at Columbia County trailer community, one dog perishes

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at Dogwood Terrace Trailer Court on Water Dam Road in Berwick.

Eyewitness News is told the trailer is destroyed, neither of its residents were injured when the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. One dog did perish in the fire.

State Police Fire Marshal’s are on the scene beginning the investigation of the fire’s cause. The homeowners told investigators that they had a space heater plugged into a power strip thinking that was safe with a circuit breaker in the strip.

Without determining the cause at this hour, the investigators at the scene remind to never plug a heater of any kind into a power strip or extension cord. Heaters should only be plugged directly into a wall outlet.