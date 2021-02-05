Fire breaks out at Canton Public Works garage

CANTON, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire broke out at the Canton Public Works garage in Bradford County Friday afternoon.







The employees with the Department of Public Works noticed the fire. Drivers passing by also saw the fire and called to report. All crews had been out during the night working on snow removal. No one was in the garage when the fire started.

The structure sustained heavy damage and was newly renovated with a new roof and insulation.





Two of the department’s three snow plows were destroyed, including the newest one they purchased in 2019. Also damaged was one front end loader, one backhoe and one road grader.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.