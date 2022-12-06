WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead, has been ruled an accident.

Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fire covered a mobile home housing numerous species of wildlife such as turtles, birds, porcupines, possums, and snakes who were being rehabilitated.

Workers tell Eyewitness News all animals, around 50-60, have died. There is no confirmation yet on the total number of animals that were inside at the time of the fire.

A state police fire marshal on the scene stated the building is at a total loss. Damage done is estimated to be around $50,000.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is considered accidental.