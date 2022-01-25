Downtown Wilkes-Barre fire leaves 1 dead, 85 evacuated

WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person and two pets are dead and dozens have been evacuated after a fire in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Genetti Complex on East Market Street.

Four people were rescued from the building using ladder trucks. 85 people are being held in the Genetti Hotel ballroom and are being helped by the Red Cross. The hotel side of the building is opening 27 rooms up for fire victims. The American Red Cross is working to set up a shelter for the victims the location is uncertain at this time. Firefighters say no one was transported to the hospital, but the coroner has been called to the scene.







“The building was on fire. They knocked on the door. As soon as I opened it they just pulled me out. I didn’t have the chance to grab anything. I grabbed my keys and that was it,” said Zachary Jackson, resident.

“No one else injured. Multiple firefighters here. They’ve done a good job. The fire is under control at this point but they’re still pulling some of the walls apart and some of the areas around the affected fire room,” said Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Cheif Jay Delaney.







Cheif Delaney tells Eyewitness News they did a perimeter check and everyone is out, but crews are still working diligently inside the building.

“When we went up on the roof over there we could see smoke coming out of it so. I hear people have pipes flooding down into their apartments right now,” said Trevor Yates, fire victim.

“I saw smoke in the hallways and we just started heading out, you know? We saw the fire and everything coming out of the front. We’re on the backside but it filled up with smoke really quick though,” said Tom Kresge, fire victim.

Crews say the fire is under control, but they are still ripping down walls. The Wilkes-Barre fire chief also says that no one will be allowed back in this building today. He says there’s a lot of damage. Code enforcement needs to come and assess the situation. They are not happy that 85 people will be displaced, but they say it is all for their safety.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you with information as it becomes available.