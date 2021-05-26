Fire at Clinton County church ruled arson, police seeking information

GREEN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville are seeking information on a fire at a Green Township church that was ruled as arson.

A PSP Fire Marshal investigated a fire that occurred on Tuesday at a camp building for God’s Missionary Church on Blessing Lane. PSP says the Tabernacle Church building was set on fire. A wooden bench and numerous boxes of hymnals sustained significant fire damage.

Anyone who might have information on this incident is asked to contact PA State Police at 570-368-5700. The investigation is still ongoing.