Fire and Ice: One person taken to hospital after West Pittston fire

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters battled more than just flames Friday dealing with icy conditions and a fire hydrant covered in ice.

A fire broke out in the attic of a home Friday morning around 8:30 in the 800 block of Foundry Street. Crews say when they arrived on the scene they saw smoke pouring out of the back of the house.







According to the West Pittston fire chief, the hydrant was frozen and the cap had to be broken off, and the icy road conditions made it difficult for the trucks to get around.

In addition to the one man who was hospitalized, there was one another person who made it out without incident. There were dogs in the house that all made it out safely, but one is currently lost. The chief says the house is salvageable.