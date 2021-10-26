Fine Wine & Good Spirits hiring part-time, permanent positions

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fine Wine & Good Spirits is hiring for the holiday season and additional permanent jobs, the PA Liquor Control Board announced Tuesday.

The PLCB needs part-time help between November and early January 2022. The seasonal positions pay $13.50 an hour, with no minimum hour requirements.

“Whether you’re looking to get back into the job market, a retiree looking for a part-time job, a college student looking for work over winter break, or a gift-giver seeking extra money for the holidays, we need you at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores right now,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.

For those not seeking regular part-time work, seasonal employees can be called back during other seasonal opportunities, like in the summer and in subsequent holiday seasons.

We not only have seasonal jobs open in every county in the state, but we have many permanent positions available, too,” Holden said.

Applications can be found on the liquor board’s website.