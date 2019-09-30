Fine Wine and Good Spirits Employee Facing Charges

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Fine Wine and Good Spirits store employee from Lackawanna County is facing charges following a criminal investigation.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Kristen Allyn Lachovicz of Eynon purchased $1,058.55 worth of Crown Royal Peach Whisky in her individual capacity for cash on July 30, The day state liquor store in South Abington Township., Lackawanna County received a delivery of it.

Due to high demand, the investigation showed this product quickly sold out in all of Lackawanna County Fine Wine and Spirits Stores.

It is alleged Lachovicz sold the Crown Royal Peach Whisky for cash, at a profit, to a customer on August while employed as a Liquor Store Clerk.

According to the PLCB, the charging documents allege she approached a customer, told her she would sell her some of her own Crown Royal Peach Whisky. She then brought two (2) 750ml bottles from home, and sold them for $80 cash, which she kept at a personal profit. She bought the bottles for $26.99 each, the retail price.

Lachovicz was charged with a single felony count of Restrictions on Members of the PLCB and certain employees of the Commonwealth, illegally obtaining financial gain through their employment and a single misdemeanor charge of selling alcohol without a license. The investigation is continuing.