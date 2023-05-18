WILKE-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Fine Arts Fiesta really was the place to be for Thursday afternoon.

Everyone was having a blast Thursday afternoon at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. It was fitting since this year’s theme is Fiesta Together.

“Never, I never been here before, this is my first time. A thousand, hundred percent I’m so excited!” said Ethan and Delaney McGlynn of Plains Township.

Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Williams was there along with PA live! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak.

The mayor of Wilkes-Barre, George Brown, was also there and encouraged everyone to come out to the square.

“So we have a lot of vendors here we have a lot of food here we have great music coming over the next four days. I wanna invite everybody to come on out, Mayor Brown says come on out and enjoy the Fine Arts Fiesta,” said Brown.

They have it all here from art, food, jewelry, live performances, and the list goes on.

The Spin Doctors will also be performing on Friday.

“We’ve been here for about 15 years now yeah. Very loyal they say ‘Oh, we only come here for the chicken,’ you know. And they even bring their own to-go containers too,” said Austin Ly, Chan’s Concession employee.

More than 60,000 people are expected to make their way down to Public Square over the next four days.