WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta has seen its largest crowd in years many coming to see a performance from a hit-making 90’s alternative rock band.

Things are just starting to wrap up, but just a few hours ago, the square was packed with people from all over the community since 7 p.m. to watch Spin Doctors perform right here in Wilkes-Barre.

90’s hit rock band “Spin Doctors” had them dancing in the aisles Friday night.

For many who came out to hear the band, it was an experience they’d waited a long time for.

“The turnout is fabulous. It finally feels like we are out of the pandemic years and we’re back like we are back,” says Constance Denchy, member of the Wyoming Valley Arts League, from Lackawanna County

On top of getting to watch one of their favorite bands perform, people toured the square to check out different kinds of art from sculptures to paintings and jewelry.

Deb Becker drove from Lancaster for the last six years to join a few artist friends at the festival.

It was a chance for her to showcase her stained glass woodwork, a 20-year passion project.

“It’s a great show, it’s a great venue, love it here,” said Deb Becker from Lancaster PA.

Although the Spin Doctors were the main event of the night for many, kids had the chance to have fun with face painting, snow cones, ice cream, and balloon animals.

Mayor Brown says a lot of work has gone into making the city of Wilkes-Barre feel alive again and the festival has been a big part of that.

“We’ve done a lot of work downtown bringing the city back a lot of work on Public Square brightening it up making it family-friendly, take advantage of it. This is a family situation so come on out and have a good time,” explained Mayor Brown.

The festival runs through Sunday.