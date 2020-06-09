Finding summer employment during the COVID-19 pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County’s unemployment rate sits at 19% this June according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis.

With summer nearly here, those jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now competing with students looking for a summer job. A summer job is like a rite of passage for teenagers. But this year, the biggest challenge could be finding a business that’s actually hiring.

“I was in a nice little cozy small place and I was very happy going to work, it was fulfilling for me and I’m just lost,” said Lisa Dombroski of Duryea.

Currently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa Dombroski was hoping to get a job before the summer started. Lisa says she has yet to receive unemployment benefits and now she’s worried she has to compete with those looking for summer jobs.

“I am going to have to take what I can and what I’m capable of. I can’t do twelve hour shifts. A lot of places want twelve hour shifts. That is for the young people. I’m 56 like I said and an eight hour shift is all I can do,” said Dombroski.

But if you’re in a situation like Lisa, or just looking for a summer job, the PA Careerlink says they are here to help.

The Pennsylvania Careerlink in Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties have been working remotely, but tell Eyewitness News their staff is here to serve all day every day.

“We can help job seekers find a job, find training, a lot of the training facilities, the schools are opening back up or are offering online training so we can help with that as well and we’re here to help employers get their jobs posted and to find the right candidates,” said Christine Jensen, the Administrator of PA Careerlink Luzerne County.

Christine Jensen says a lot of employers like essential businesses have been hiring through the pandemic or businesses are hiring for when Luzerne County enters the ‘green phase’ of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan.

And for students looking for something, Jensen says employers like the Wilkes-Barre YMCA are hiring. You can find all these opportunities on their website.

“You can search for internships, you can search by like summer help anything like that, and there are hundreds of hundreds of jobs in Luzerne County that people are trying to hire for,” said Jensen.