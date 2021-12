WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT wrote a letter to the city of Williamsport back in May advising Williamsport’s River Valley Transit to stop the use of state and federal transit dollars for non-transit endeavors.





The 2019-2020 audit showed $11M debt from the Transit Department

Mayor Derek Slaughter recently released the letter from PennDOT to promote transparency with the city’s residents.

