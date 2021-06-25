Financial Forum June 23, 2021

Fortune Financial's mission is to provide our clients with a retirement income that they will never outlive. Our primary specialty is keeping our clients' money safe from volatile and risky investments.

Christopher Scalese is the president and founder of Fortune Financial Group, financial services firm exclusively dedicated to servicing and informing retirees. Since 1992, Chris has worked with families and individuals to build, protect and preserve wealth for their retirement.

Chris holds his life and health insurance licenses in Pennsylvania and is a Registered Financial Consultant and Investment Advisor Representative. He is widely regarded as one of the leading independent financial advisors in the area.

Chris writes recurring columns for a variety of publications and is featured each weekend on a national radio talk show as Northeast Pennsylvania's retirement planning professional. Chris is the author of two books, “Retirement is a Marathon, Not a Sprint” and “Dare to Succeed,” the latter of which was a collaboration with “Chicken Soup for the Soul” author, Jack Canfield. In addition, Chris regularly leads workshops and adult education courses on retirement planning.

Chris and his wife, Mary Beth, reside in Dunmore with their four children. Fortune Financial Group is an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives.

With so many investment and insurance products available today, it's important to work with a professional who has specific expertise in all areas of personal financial planning. Chris Scalese and the Fortune Financial Group team are experienced, responsive and understand your needs for integrity and transparency.