NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 11,000-acre mine-scarred piece of land in Luzerne County is in the final stages of becoming a recreational area.

Earth Conservancy unveiled its final report on land in Newport and Conyngham Township.

The report includes two years of public comment, land evaluation, concept plans, and even information on the economic impact of the OHV Park.

Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of Earth Conservancy tells Eyewitness News the final piece to the puzzle is finding the right owner.

“Ultimately to get this to the final finish line is that we need to find an owner. So we’ve looked at several different types of ownership models. One would be a sapping owner, another with a private entity being the owner, and another with a non-profit being the owner,” said Ostrowski.

Ostrowski says he believes the best owner of the land would be the state of Pennsylvania because they have control over the land.