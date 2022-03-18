SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We had to wait an extra week, but the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade is nearly here. Final preparations are going on in the Electric City.

Everyone is gearing up to sham-rock the streets here in downtown Scranton. The stage is set on the eve of the 60th Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade.

It’s been a busy day for the Scranton Department of Public Works. They’re making final parade preparations, including setting up the stage, bleachers, gates, and no parking signage. In those marked areas downtown, you won’t be able to park from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find spots in the Marketplace at Steamtown but you’ll have to pay. Or there’s free on-street parking in the outskirts of downtown.

We spoke with members of the parade association who say it’s been all hands on deck.

“The preparations on our end have been kind of taking the parade we had and transforming it into the new parade which is gonna be better. I can tell you the weather’s gonna be better, everything’s gonna be better,” said Jaime Hailstone, president of the St. Patrick’s Parade Association

If you need a ride tomorrow, Colts is offering free transit on all routes in Lackawanna County.

Reporter Madonna Mantione will talk with restaurants about steps they’re taking to gear up on at 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News