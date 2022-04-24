EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After more than a century, a Luzerne County church held its final mass Sunday morning.

Saint Cecilia’s Church in Exeter, part of Saint Barbara’s Parish, held its last service. The Diocese of Scranton cites a decrease in parish size and a lack of funding for moving services elsewhere.

They say Saint Anthony Church is more adequate to serve the needs of the local church community. Many people say it’s a sad day, but the close-knit parish will remain together.

“We do have a very nice parish community, and most people know everybody because we all grew up together. But it’ll be a change, the world is changing and we have to go with it,” explained Doreen Keeler, Parishioner at Saint Cecilia Church for more than 25 years.



Saint Anthony’s Church, also in Exeter, will now serve as the main church for the parish.