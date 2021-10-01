Final days for the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are just two more days to enjoy the largest fair in Pennsylvania, full of deep-fried Oreos, great music, and family fun.

The Bloomsburg Fair is nearing its end, but there is still plenty to do and see. From exhibits to yummy food, there’s a lot to experience.”

Tommy Breen, Owner of the World of Wonders Show, has been at this for 17 years and says his team has a little something for everyone.

“So, the World of Wonders show is a family show. It’s a free show here at the Bloomsburg Fair; we do three shows a day. We have ten live acts,” Breen said. “We have sword swallowers, fire eaters, a strong woman, a juggler. We’ve got all types of stuff so no matter what you like, we have something for you.”

After over 30 years of practicing and perfecting their craft in Aspen, Colorado, it is Memory Maker’s first year at the fair.

“We bring the wood in, process it, make our boards, and then we actually made the printers to do our product,” explained Joe Rodkey.

They say it’s all about the people.

“I like working with the people. I like when they come up. I love watching their faces when they take the photo off of their phone and put it on the board. The emotions are well worth the stress of the job,” said Angey Morusa.

The Bloomsburg Fair wraps up on October 2, when the gates open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m., until next year.