CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mild weather helped attract a big crowd for the final day of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, but those temperatures were both a blessing and a curse.

As you can imagine, the above-freezing temperatures aren’t great for the ice sculptures, but the conditions were perfect to help visitors explore Clarks Summit and everything local vendors had to offer.

Families and friends traveled up and down the sidewalks and enjoyed what is usually a chilly event for the town.

“This year there’s a lot of foot traffic. The last couple days, they’ve been really chilly but today it decided to warm up. Last night it was around 40 degrees, it’s like probably around 40 now,” said Julian Grives, a volunteer with the Appalachia Service Project.

“The weather is contributing greatly to a lot of people coming out. This has been one of our biggest ice festivals ever,” said Gerrie Carey, President of the Clarks Summit Council.

This year marked the 19th year for the Festival of Ice in Lackawanna County.