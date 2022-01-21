Accessing some IRS documents online will soon require a selfie

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Uncle Sam is getting ready to start using facial recognition technology for some online tax filers.

Soon taxpayers will be required to provide a selfie to a third-party identity verification company to do certain things online through the IRS. But some local residents say it’s unnecessary.

“I really don’t think so. Not if you’re not working for the government,” said Nancy Baldygo, Exeter.

Baldygo, from Exeter, fears a ‘big brother’ situation, corporations going a little too far as modern technology integrates into our daily lives.

“I don’t believe in Facebook. I don’t want people knowing what time I’m eating or going out or leaving. Some of the things I don’t bother with,” Baldygo explained.

Starting this summer, if you need to log in to the IRS’s website, a simple username and password will no longer suffice. Users will need to provide a government-issued photo ID, like a driver’s license, state ID, or passport.

On top of that, you’ll need to take a video selfie to prove it’s really you. What will it all mean for those who file taxes online?

“The IRS emphasizes taxpayers can pay or file their taxes without submitting a selfie or other information to a third-party identity verification company. Tax payments can be made from a bank account, by credit card or by other means without the use of facial recognition technology or registering for an account,” the agency said in a statement.

So, you may not see changes if just filing your taxes online as usual, but to access the child tax credit update portal, monitor stimulus checks, or get your tax transcript, some extra steps need to be taken to prove you are who you say you are.

If you already have an IRS account, it will work until the summer, and then you will be required to create an account with ID.me