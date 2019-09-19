Fighting Homelessness in Carbon County

WEISSPORT, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The small town of Weissport in Carbon County is not immune to the homeless epidemic.

“The families that come to us are typically spending the night in a hotel or sleeping in their car. They’re able to come into our program for an average of 90 days,” Krista Brown-Ly, Executive Director, Family Promise Carbon County said.

At Family Promise Carbon County, they help support families struggling to get on their feet.

“We’re the only program in the county serving families that are experiencing homelessness. The families that come to us are typically experiencing homelessness based on job loss, injury – could be a divorce. Any kind of life event,” Brown-Ly said.

These families are provided with support from the community, including local churches.

“There’s so many people involved in our program, from the churches that give their time, make the dinners, handle the evening entertainment,” Jean Papay, Board of Directors, Family Promise Carbon County said.

Family Promise Carbon County wouldn’t be able to help these families without the community coming together. That’s why they are holding their Second Annual Cycling Out Homelessness event.

“Ride bikes, doing basket raffles. We’re going to have a bake sale. Getting the kids involved in the bike ride around the park, so we try to make it a fun thing as well as raising funds for the program,” Papay said.

Cycling out homelessness takes place at Weissport Park, Saturday the 28th at 8 AM. It cost $35 for adults and $15 for kids.

Lunch will be provided and there are bike rentals available.