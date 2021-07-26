Fight in Lackawanna County park brings three people to the hospital

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Violence broke out over the weekend at a park in Lackawanna County.

Taylor police say a fight broke out here at McDade Park Saturday night. The suspects are still at large tonight.

Olyphant resident Rachel Priest a mother of two says she’s shocked the violence came so close to where children play.

“It’s pretty disturbing, you know hate to hear stuff like that,” said Priest.

Three people were taken to the hospital after police say a large fight broke out in McDade Park. It happened around 7 o’clock Saturday near a Park Pavillion.

Police say one man was struck with brass knuckles a woman is beaten and another woman was stabbed. All now recovering from their injuries.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle. No other information was given. Some park goers first heard about the fight Monday morning.

“There’s enough bad news around I like hearing good things better especially when you know I’m taking my kids somewhere and I don’t like to hear about violence like that happening at a playground it’s terrible,” stated Priest.

Many people at the park spoke with Eyewitness News off-camera Monday. They all said they’re seeing an alarming rise in violence in the area.

“I feel pretty safe I think this was just an unfortunate incident you know people obviously bring in things in the park that they shouldn’t be because that stuff is not allowed in the park obviously,” said Priest

Police say an active investigation is underway and several people are recovering from their injuries.

This is an active investigation if you have any information you are urged to contact Taylor Police at 570-562-2210.