Fight Continues to Keep White Haven Center Open

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tom Kashatus from Glen Lyon is one of the family members leading the charge to keep the doors of the White Haven Center open.

Tom Kashatus of Glen Lyon discusses his concerns of closing the White Haven Center with reporter Andy Mehalshick.

His 51-year-old daughter Maria has been living at the center for 40 years, along with 110 other people with intellectual and physical challenges.

51-year-old Maria Kashatus has been living at The White Haven Center for 40 years. If the center closes she will need to be moved to a private facility.

The State wants to close it and another Center in Western PA and transition residents into private centers.

Last week lawmakers passed a Senate bill that would prohibit the closure of Polk and White Haven Centers until 2022.

A federal civil rights lawsuit is expected to be filed Tuesday in Harrisburg against Governor Tom Wolf for his decision to close Polk and White Haven Centers.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the fight to keep the White Haven Center open tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.