PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in the hotel at Mohegan Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

According to Plains Township Fire Chief Mark Ritsick, a call came in around 12:13 p.m. Thursday for a reported structure fire on the fifth floor of the hotel at Mohegan Pennsylvania located in the 1200 block of Route 315.

Chief Ritsick stated the fire caused the hotel to be evacuated, but the flames were contained in a fifth-floor hotel room. One person suffered minor injuries and they were transferred to a local trauma care center, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is coming in to investigate what caused the fire.

This is a developing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it becomes available.