Fiery crash in Luzerne County leaves one seriously injured

FORTY FORT BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, with what State Police say are serious injuries, after a fiery crash early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wyoming say the crash happened on PA-309 near the Rutter Avenue underpass just before 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound, spun around and struck a guardrail with its rear-end before rolling over and coming to rest against the underpass pillar.

State Police say the vehicle sustained severe damage and became engulfed with flames. The driver was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

State Police at Wyoming are investigating the crash.