Field hockey tournament benefits Special Needs Playground Project

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The benefit tournament of more than 40 field hockey players of all ages held Friday morning at Wyoming Valley West High School stadium raised money for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project Fund.



“Of course, today is different, we’re playing for an actual cause,” said college freshman Kayla Kiwak, “I don’t play any different but like it’s just nice to have a purpose and to really be contributing towards something much bigger for the community.”

The tourney was organized by Mountain Top resident Anna Dessoye, who competed for Team USA in the 2019 Pan American Games.

With a minimum $20 dollars to play, Dessoye was glad to see the community rally in support of the $400,000 project in Kirby Park.

“It’s a really huge cost but every little bit counts,” said Anna Dessoye, “so the field hockey players who are willing and around there’s so many in this area it’s great that they could get together and donate and do every little bit that they can to help out”

“I feel like having a special needs playground is just one step toward equality for everyone,” said Kiwak.

The players tell eyewitness news it felt good to shoot for more than winning the game.

“I love helping people I love playgrounds personally and I feel like a lot of these kids who are growing up still are going to have a lot of fun on it,” Said Wyoming Area, 6th grader, Ella Campenni.

“I wasn’t really sure what the turnout would be but I’m really glad so many people came out to support such a great event,” said Abington Heights Junior, Caroline Pease.

You can visit the donation page if you would like to contribute to the project.