SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fidelity Bank announced Wednesday morning the bank will be moving its corporate headquarters to the Scranton Electric Building.





Its headquarters are currently in Dunmore. Fidelity Bank is making a $17 million investment in the restoration of Scranton’s first skyscraper, returning it to its former glory, and preserving it for generations to come.

The Scranton Electric Building was built in 1896, a historic landmark.





Fidelity Bank is currently in the design phase of the building restoration process and estimates construction to begin in 6 months after it goes to bid, with estimated completion in 2024.

