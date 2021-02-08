John Fetterman to run for United States Senate

BRADDOCK, ALLEGHENY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Lt. Governor John Fetterman has launched his campaign for the United States Senate.

In a statement released on Monday, Fetterman said “Today I am excited to announce that I am running, and I am glad to have the support of people in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties”.

Fetterman has served as Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor for the last two years after winning the primary against incumbent Mike Stack.

In a video available on his Twitter page, Fetterman outlines some of the ideals he hopes to bring to the senate.

“I believe in the dignity of work and the dignity of a paycheck. I believe the union way of life is sacred. I believe in healthcare as a fundamental, basic human right. I believe in environmental justice, I believe our criminal justice system needs a significant overhaul. I believe that the war on drugs needs to stop and we need to legalize marijuana across this country. I believe that the LGBTQIA community deserves the same rights and protections that the rest of us enjoy in this country. I believe that every community and every county in Pennsylvania is worth fighting for. As a member of the United States Senate, I will never stop fighting for these core values and these communities, just as I have for the last 20 years.”

Grassroots donors have already contributed over $1.3 million to Fetterman’s campaign.