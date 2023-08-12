MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The threat of rain did not keep people away from making it out to the Saint Jude’s Parish Bazaar in Mountain Top.

People made sure they made it out to enjoy the second night of the annual event.

They have everything from classic bazaar favorites like halushki and piggies to pizza and fresh clams. Of course, there are also games and baskets but a big part of what’s bringing people here is the sense of community.

Volunteers from the parish say they look forward to this event every year to spend time together and give back to their church.

“It’s nice to see people in the community. You’re kind of saying hi to everyone cause everyone kinda knows each other here. And it also feels nice to give back to the school that I’ve been at for so long and the parish that I’ve belonged to for so long,” said Lainey Conway, from Mountain Top.

If you didn’t make it here today there’s still one more day of the bazaar tomorrow here at the grove.