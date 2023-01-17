MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man Pennsylvania State Police and the District Attorney served a search warrant that turned up multiple drugs.

According to a press release, police searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his residence on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City.

During the search, police say they found undisclosed quantities of fentanyl, oxycontin, and other controlled substances along with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Police charged Merva with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver and other drug-related charges. Merva is being held in the Schuylkill County Prison after being unable to post $50,000 bail.