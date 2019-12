HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Meth is making a comeback in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Counselors and law enforcement tell Eyewitness News that meth is slowly becoming the drug of choice on the street.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks with Cathy Ryzner, a certified recovery specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, about the rise in meth use in Luzerne County.

They say the fear of fentanyl laced heroin is a major reason for its rebirth.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a closer look at the resurgence of meth on Eyewitness News at 6pm.