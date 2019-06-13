Female video gamers numbers increasing

Do you play video games? Now, three-fourths of households have someone who does. And contrary to popular belief, almost half of gamers are women.

Amanda Vanhiel is one of the thousands of gamers checking out the latest and greatest in video games at the E-3 Expo in Los Angeles.

“It was a dream of mine when I was like 12, I remember telling my mom there’s this place called E3 and I really want to go there!!” Vanhiel said.

And more women are making that happen. According to the entertainment software association, the face of gaming is changing.

“Today 46 percent of gamers are women and in fact more women play than teenage boys,” Stanley Pierre-Louis of Entertainment Software Association said.

As players become more diverse, so do the games’ creators and the characters featured in them.

“That will keep encouraging women to pick up controllers going on their PCs and exploring all the games,” online video game personality Emily Rose Jacobson said.

The average gamer in the U.S. now is 33 years old. And for the first time this year, more millennials have a subscription video game service than pay for traditional TV.

“They’ve been talking about wanting to try new games, take games with them, and that’s what it’s all about,” Christina Telleria of XBox said.

Experts say video games are reaching new audiences, in part because they’re accessible. With more companies, including Nintendo, focusing on social and online gaming “fun and unique experiences for every type of gamer and with Nintendo switch allow you to play your way,” Nintendo’s Doug Bowser said.

With new remote platforms and streaming libraries on the horizon, a growing pool of gamers will have even more ways to play.

